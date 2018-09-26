Business

LePage says fast-tracked wind permitting should be repealed

The Associated Press

September 26, 2018 08:48 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Republican governor says his secretive Maine Wind Energy Advisory Commission will move on despite recent departures.

Gov. Paul LePage told The Associated Press Tuesday that he thinks Maine's fast-tracked wind permitting law should be repealed. He said he "hopes" his wind commission will hold a meeting.

A LePage executive order in January said his administration was putting a hold on new wind energy projects in western and coastal Maine. But his administration later told a judge that it was ignoring LePage's order.

LePage also created a commission exempt from public records law charged with issuing a report on wind projects' impacts. The Portland Press Herald reports that a critic of wind turbines is the third to depart the commission.

Maine generates more wind power than New England states combined.

