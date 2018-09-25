Michael Kors ups the glamour, buys Versace for $2 billion

FILE- In this May 31, 2017, file photo the Michael Kors name adorns his store on Madison Avenue, in New York. Michael Kors is buying the Italian fashion house Gianni Versace in a deal worth more than $2 billion in a hard charge into the world of high end fashion. The deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, follows the New York handbag maker’s $1.35 billion acquisition last year of the high-end shoemaker Jimmy Choo. Richard Drew, File AP Photo