Iran’s politics go topsy-turvy, 40 years after revolution

FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, an Iranian protestor clenches his fist behind a burnt representation of the U.S. flag during a protest over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with world powers, in Tehran, Iran. Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the country’s government is allowing more criticism to bubble up to the surface. But limits still clearly exist in Iran’s Shiite theocracy and the frustration people feel may not be satiated by complaining alone. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo