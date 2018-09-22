Japanese supply ship heads to space station after delays

An H-2B rocket carrying the Kounotori 7 cargo spacecraft lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima, early Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The unmanned Japanese space capsule is heading to the International Space Station with 5,500 kilograms (12,000 pounds) of cargo including food, experiments and new batteries. (Kyodo News via AP) AP