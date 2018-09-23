Analysis: Public retirement plan pressure won’t end soon

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Eugene Clarke, R-Hollandale, center, asks a question of an agency head, during public hearing by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers are starting to look at agencies’ budget requests for the coming year and the public hearings are an early step in writing a state spending plan for the 2020 budget year, which begins in July. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo