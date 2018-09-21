Congressmen question Google over kids’ privacy on YouTube

FILE- In this April 25, 2018, file photo the YouTube app and YouTube Kids app are displayed on an iPhone in New York on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Two members of Congress are calling on Google to address concerns that YouTube might violate children’s privacy. The complaint alleges YouTube violates the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which bans kid-oriented websites from collecting personal information from children under 13 without their parents’ express consent. Google says in a statement that YouTube isn’t for children under 13, which is why it created a separate app for them, YouTube Kids. Jenny Kane, File AP Photo