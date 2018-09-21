Micron outperforms, but trade war costs emerge

FILE - This Feb. 3, 2012 file photo shows the exterior view of memory chip maker Micron offices in San Jose, Calif. Micron’s stock is down nearly 6 percent ahead of the opening bell with collateral damage from the U.S.-China trade war overshadowing a strong performance from the chipmaker in its most recent quarter. On Thursday Micron Technology Inc. reported a fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $3.53 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of $3.32 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo