Japan digital currency exchange hacked, losing $60 million

This Feb. 2, 2018, photo, shows a signboard of the name of cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, in Tokyo. Tech Bureau Corp. said Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, a server for its Zaif exchange was hacked for two hours last week, and some digital currencies got unlawfully relayed from what’s called a “hot wallet,” or where virtual coins are stored at such exchanges. Earlier this year, Coincheck reported a 58 billion yen ($547 million) loss of a cryptocurrency called NEM from suspected criminal hacking. (Kyodo News via AP) AP