Trump’s tariffs put GOP candidates in a bind in rural areas

FILE - In this July 17, 2018, photo, Lisa Brown, the Democratic opponent to Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks during a candidates forum in Colfax, Wash. Some Democratic candidates are determined not to let Republican members of Congress distance themselves from the president’s trade policies. Their efforts play into voter concerns that Congress should be more of a check on Trump. Republicans hope that a strong economy carries them to victory. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo