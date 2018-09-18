3 Jonesboro radio stations knocked off air by copper thefts

Three Jonesboro radio stations are back on the air after copper thieves disrupted operations and damaged the transmitter building and a backup generator.
The outages affecting East Arkansas Broadcasters stations KIYS, KIYS HD2 and KBTM were discovered about 1:20 a.m. Monday.
EAP Chief Operating Officer Scott Siler told The Jonesboro Sun that the stations returned to the air about 9 a.m. Monday.
Damage to the building and generator is estimated at $80,000.
The Craighead County Sheriff's Office reports the wires were cut and were pulled from the ground and the building by a truck using either a rope or a cable.
