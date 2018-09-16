Montgomery Fire/Rescue receives grant to hire firefighters

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has received a $3.5 million federal grant to hire more firefighters after experiencing a shortage in staffing.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering the grant after the fire and rescue department spent more than $2 million beyond its budget in overtime. The department will receive the grant over the next three years to help fill 33 positions.
Officials say the grant will help with overtime issues with the department and bring employment levels near their target goal.
Montgomery will put forward about $2 million over three years to match the $3.5 million put forth by FEMA.
Fire/Rescue chief of staff John Petrey says it will cost about $480,000 the first year and expected to be covered by the savings from reduced overtime.
