Philippines checking typhoon’s damage, casualties amid rains

Residents walk along destroyed stalls at a public market due to strong winds as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The typhoon slammed into the Philippines northeastern coast early Saturday, it’s ferocious winds and blinding rain ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power, and plowed through the agricultural region at the start of the onslaught. Aaron Favila AP Photo