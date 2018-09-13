Swedish regulator ends investigation of birth control app

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, a woman demonstrates using the Natural Cycles smartphone app, in London. Swedish regulators have closed their investigation of a birth control app after finding the rate of unwanted pregnancies was in line with clinical data. The Swedish Medical Products Agency said Thursday, Sept. 13 a review found about 7 percent of women using the Natural Cycles app got pregnant in the first half of the year. Nishat Ahmed, File AP Photo