Spearfish pellet company assessing damage after fire

A Spearfish company is cleaning up and assessing damage after a fire.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that firefighters responded to the Spearfish Pellet Company's mill Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
The fire started somewhere in the mill system that processes sawdust as part of the pellet-making process, and then spread into a smokestack. The exact cause wasn't immediately determined.
Employees at the plant used their firetruck to begin fighting the blaze before firefighters arrived.
Fire and company officials say the damage does not appear to be major.
Comments