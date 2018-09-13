Lawmaker push to override energy, death penalty vetoes

Lawmakers are set to consider overriding several of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's most controversial vetoes, including his rejection of two energy bills and one that would abolish the death penalty.
The energy bills have garnered the most attention, with dozens of farmers, loggers and environmentalists protesting in front of the statehouse and signing petitions urging lawmakers to overturn the veto on Thursday. One bill would require utilities to purchase power from independent biomass power plants. Sununu said the bill amounted to an immense subsidy for six companies. The second would have expanded net metering, which allows small-system power generators to get credits for electricity they send to the grid.
Sununu has defended the vetoes, saying he didn't want to subsidize a handful of biomass companies and had an obligation to support law enforcement.
