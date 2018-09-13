Charcoal makers in Spain keep embers of an old trade burning

In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo, Miguel Lander, 56, makes fire inside a mountain made with tree trunks, as part of a process to produce traditional charcoal in Viloria, northern Spain. Only a handful of professional “charcoal cookers,” which is how locals call the backbreaking and patience-exhausting process of turning firewood into lightweight pieces of carbon, remain active in Spain’s northern Basque valleys. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo