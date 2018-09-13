Ad firm worked for Cordray’s agency, then governor campaign

FILE - In this July 17, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama, left, listens as Richard Cordray, right, the new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Washington-based GMMB recently has been making Ohio ad buys for Democrat Cordray’s gubernatorial campaign against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press. The two are locked in a high-profile fight for the office Republican Gov. John Kasich vacates in January 2019 because of term limits. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo