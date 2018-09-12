Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

This Aug. 23, 2018 photo provided by The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12 finalists for the class of 2018. The winners will be inducted on Nov. 8, 2018. Starting with the back row from left are Tickle Me Elmo, pinball, American Girl dolls, and Chutes & Ladders. In the center row from left are sled, and tic-tac-toe. In the front row from left are Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Magic 8 Ball, Tudor Electric Football, chalk and Uno. (National Toy Hall of Fame via AP) AP