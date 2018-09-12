Iran looks warily to China for help as US sanctions resume

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, photo, people walk through the Grand Bazaar where Chinese-made goods have flooded the market, in Tehran, Iran. It’s hard not to see China wherever you look in Iran. From Chinese goods to its business people eager for deals as Western business interests flee, Iran likely will further embrace Beijing as an alternative market for its crude oil and financial transactions amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal. Vahid Salemi AP Photo