Brazil’s da Silva names sucessor, but will voters follow?

Workers’ Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, center, and his running-mate Manuela d’Avila, right, hold a campaign rally outside federal police headquarters where former President Luiz inacio Lula da Silva is in jail for corruption in Curitiba, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Brazil’s Workers’ Party replaced da Silva with Haddad as its candidate for October’s general election, clarifying one of the biggest question marks hanging over the vote to lead Latin America’s largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo