Gulf Coast Galleria shopping center plans in D’Iberville are announced

After years of anticipation, the developers of the Gulf Coast Galleria shopping center in D'Iberville are releasing their plans. Road construction in anticipation of the project has been underway, and some were unsure if the project would happen.
Soybeans become part of the trade fight

Lucas Heinen, president of the Kansas Soybean Association from Everest, Kan., says he likes President Trump's "America first" attitude and wants trade with China to continue but with a level playing field.

