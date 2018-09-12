Yzerman steps down as Lightning GM, BriseBois takes over

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the move says Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be replaced immediately by assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, because the team had not announced Yzerman’s decision. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo