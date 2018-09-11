Bank of England’s Carney extends term at helm to Jan 2020

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Mark Carney the Governor of the Bank of England, during a press conference to deliver the Financial Stability Report at the Bank of England in the City of London. Carney all but confirmed Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018, to a committee of lawmakers, that he is to stay at the helm of the central bank for longer than the planned June 2019 departure, to help ensure Britain leaves the European Union as smoothly as possible. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo