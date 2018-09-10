Mississippi Trump rally canceled as storm nears East Coast

An official with President Donald Trump’s campaign says they are canceling a trip to Mississippi because Hurricane Florence is approaching the southeastern coast of the U.S.

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., announced the news Monday.

The Trump campaign said last week that he would hold a “Make America Great Again” rally this Friday in Jackson, and that he would speak there for a Republican senator he has already endorsed.

Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to serve temporarily when longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran resigned in April. She faces three challengers in a nominally nonpartisan November special election, and the winner will serve the final two years of the six-year term started by Cochran.

The Mississippi race could be important as Republicans try to maintain their slim majority in the Senate.