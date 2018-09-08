Women rally for gender equality at Toronto Film Festival

Women filmmakers, activists and actors have congregated outside the hub of the Toronto International Film Festival for a series of impassioned speeches on gender inequality in the movie industry and the power of female voices to overcome it.
The "Share Her Journey Rally" attended by hundreds Saturday on a chilly Toronto morning followed similar events at earlier film festivals.
Ahead of the gathering, Toronto Film Festival co-head Cameron Bailey signed an inclusivity pledge to achieve gender parity in the festival's executive ranks and on its board of directors by 2020.
That pledge that has also been signed other festival leaders.
The Toronto rally included tales of personal trials and triumphs plus statistics capturing the long-running disparity between men and women in front of and behind the camera.
