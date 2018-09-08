‘Broken’ economics for preschool workers, child care sector

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, director Jenny Cimbalnik talks with a child at the Wallingford Child Care Center in Seattle. A dire workforce crisis in a booming U.S. economy is forcing many in the child care industry to turn to business tactics more closely resembling Wall Street than Sesame Street. Non-compete and “hold-harmless” legal agreements, college tuition incentives for workers and steep waiting-list fees for parents are fast becoming the norm. Elaine Thompson AP Photo