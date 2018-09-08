Democratic primary claims 2 members of House leadership team

If not for Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley's upset win over longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in the Democratic primary, attention this week might have shifted to the defeats of two veteran Democratic Boston state lawmakers.
Rep. Jeffrey Sanchez lost his re-election bid to Nika Elugardo. Rep. Byron Rushing was defeated by Jon Santiago.
The ousters of Sanchez and Rushing are notable. Both are members of Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo's leadership team.
Sanchez is chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, charged with writing the House version of the state budget and helping negotiate a final compromise version of the spending plan with the Senate. Rushing is assistant majority leader.
Sanchez and Rushing are also two of the highest-profile and longer-serving minority lawmakers in the House.
