FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. Her body was found Aug. 21, 2018 and Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national was charged in her killing. Rivera was known for years by another name on the dairy farm where he worked: John Budd. The name under which worked for the last four years was confirmed by three people with knowledge of his employment history, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo
Agents at dairy farm that employed suspect in Iowa slaying

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

September 06, 2018 10:39 AM

BROOKLYN, Iowa

Federal, state and local agents are at the Iowa dairy farm that employed and housed the man charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Agents from the Poweshiek County sheriff's office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and federal agencies were seen Thursday morning at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa. They appeared to be looking around the property and talking to workers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the agents were investigating the cattle farm's employment practices, the slaying of the University of Iowa student, or both.

Authorities had no immediate response to inquiries.

The activity comes one day after The Associated Press reported that the suspect in Tibbetts' death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, worked at the farm using the name John Budd.

