Agents at dairy farm that employed suspect in Iowa slaying

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. Her body was found Aug. 21, 2018 and Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national was charged in her killing. Rivera was known for years by another name on the dairy farm where he worked: John Budd. The name under which worked for the last four years was confirmed by three people with knowledge of his employment history, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo