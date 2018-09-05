Meeting set to consider future of Maine shrimp fishery

A regulatory panel will meet next month to consider what the future holds for New England's shuttered shrimp fishery.
The fishery has been shut down since 2013 because of low population, poor survival of young and concerns about warming oceans. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in Portland on Oct. 4 to review the most recent assessment of the shrimp stock.
The board will consider sending potential changes to the fishery out for public comment. Possibilities include crafting new rules for the fishery if it reopens. However, officials with the Atlantic States commission say that's unlikely at this point because little about the shrimp's status seems to have changed.
The fishery was based mostly in Maine. The shrimp were a popular seafood item in winter.
Comments