Maine Lottery had record year for sales, prizes in 2018

The Maine Lottery says it awarded more prizes in fiscal year 2018 than in any previous year.
The agency is describing the fiscal year that just ended as the "best 12 months" in its history. It says records were set for sales, prizes, commissions to retailers and money transferred to the state.
The state says players won $192.5 million before taxes from its lottery games. It says total sales were $294.1 million and retailers earned $19.4 million in commissions. Those are high totals going back to when the lottery was established in 1974.
Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations director Gregory Mineo says the lottery contributed $62.3 million to the state's general fund, which was also the highest total on record.
Comments