Groups sue to stop ‘gut and replace’ at Hawaii Legislature

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, members of the public look down into the House chamber at the Hawaii State Legislature in Honolulu. Two government watchdog groups are suing the state of Hawaii for enacting legislation without giving the public the proper chance to weigh in. The League of Women Voters of Honolulu and Common Cause filed the lawsuit challenging the “gut-and-replace” legislation in state court on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo