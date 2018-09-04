The Latest: Gonzalez wins Mass. gubernatorial nod for Dems

FILE - This pair of file photos shows U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass., left, on Feb. 1, 2018, in Cambridge, Mass., and Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley, right, on June 30, 2018 in Boston. Pressley is challenging the veteran Massachusetts congressman in the Sept. 4 state Democratic primary. If elected, she’d be the first black woman Massachusetts has sent to Congress. File AP Photos