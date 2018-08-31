California net neutrality bill goes to Gov. Jerry Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown will decide whether California should have the nation's strongest protections for net neutrality rules intended to ensure a level playing field on the internet.
The state Senate approved the measure in a 27-12 vote on Friday over stiff opposition from internet service providers.
The milestone was celebrated by net neutrality advocates who hope it will help drive a national policy prohibiting internet companies from favoring certain websites over others.
Brown has not said whether he'll sign the bill, which would likely draw a lawsuit from the industry.
Internet companies say net neutrality should be regulated at the national level.
