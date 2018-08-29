Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, former New Jersey Devils star goalie Martin Brodeur smiles as he talks about his career with the Devils during a news conference announcing the Devils will retire Brodeur’s No. 30 jersey, in Newark, N.J. Brodeur is returning to the New Jersey Devils as executive vice president of business development. Brodeur is back with the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup three times and became the NHL’s all-time-leading goaltender in victories. The 46-year-old shifts to the business side after three years in hockey management as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues. The Devils announced Brodeur’s hire Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, not long after the Blues said he left the organization. Mel Evans, File AP Photo