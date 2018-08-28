California sets goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2045

State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, checks his smart phone as Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, is seen on a television in the background, urging Assembly members to approve de Leon’s renewable energy bill, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The bill, which would require the state to generate 60 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and set a goal of phasing out fossil fuels by 2045, did not immediately receive enough votes for passage and was put on call. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo