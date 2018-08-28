Colorado renewable energy plan OK’d amid some doubts on cost

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2002, file photo, turbines blow in the wind at an Xcel Energy wind farm on the border of Colorado and Wyoming south of Cheyenne, Wyo. Colorado regulators approved Xcel Energy’s ambitious plan to nearly double the share of electricity it generates from renewable sources despite some doubts about the company’s claims for how much money consumers will save. The Public Utilities Commission voted 2-1 in favor of the plan Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo