As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move

FILE- In this April 25, 2018, file photo journalists and visitors look at the Jaguar electric-powered I-Pace model showcases at the China Auto Show during the media day in Beijing. While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space. Jaguar Land Rover has the I-Pace. Andy Wong, File AP Photo