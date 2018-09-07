Pav & Broome just finished a $2 million expansion. Here’s what you’ll find inside.

Pav & Broome has been in business for 45 years — 15 years at this location at 1912 25th St. (U.S. 49) in Gulfport — and with this remodel the owners made sure to get everything right, said Gail Pav, sales director.
“We gutted this room to the metal studs,” she said of the showroom that was designed by Ruth Mellegard, an interior designer at Grid/3 International.
“She specializes in lighting jewelry stores, Pav said, and the new showroom has a more modern look with sleek new finishes and LED lights throughout to showcase the jewelry and watches.
The grand reveal
The store was closed for only about three days since the project began in October 2017, and work was completed Aug. 27.
A grand reopening celebration is planned all day Sept. 25, with gift card giveaways.
Pav said the store is where people shop for engagement rings and birthstone jewelry; where they will find a one-of-a kind necklace for $35,000 or Honora pearl jewelry starting at $55.
While Pav & Broome features luxury watches and jewelry, she said the store also offers less expensive options.
Tudor watches, a sister brand of Rolex, sell in the $2,500 to $5,500 price range, she said. Known for its Swiss army knives, Victorinox also makes sporty watches that are new to the store since the redesign. And Pav & Broome has its own line of watches that use Swiss parts and are assembled in the U.S.
A Rolex Corner
The store is one of two Rolex authorized dealers in Mississippi and the only one on the Gulf Coast from Pensacola to New Orleans, she said.
The Pav and Broome families that own the Gulfport store chose an approved company from Pennsylvania to create the Rolex Corner, she said, and let them go ahead and build the rest of the showcases and wall cases for a cohesive look.
Despite the luxury price tag, Rolex is one of the top-selling watch brands in the world.
“I’ve never, ever had any problem with the watch,” said Bruce Newton, who still wears a Rolex his wife bought him years ago. An engineer from Pass Christian, Newton said he is sensitive to not being too showy. He appreciates the simplicity of the watch, he said, and is considering an upgrade.
Rolex watches are known to hold or appreciate in value and actor Paul Newman’s legendary 1968 Rolex sold last year at auction for $17.8 million. While most people don’t get that kind of return, Pav said a Rolex is something owners “wear, enjoy, trade up, pass down.”
Braydon Broome, son of one the owners of the store and third generation of his family in the jewelry business, is one of 14 students chosen to attend Rolex school in Lititz, Pennsylvania. There he will receive two years of training paid by Rolex, she said, and a certification to work on all Swiss watches.
Keeping time
A 2,600-square-foot addition to the store provides space for offices and separate, secure areas for jewelers to work.
“Before we had watchmakers and jewelers together,” Pav said. “Rolex came in and designed the watch repair,” she said, and the store now has a buffing room for cleaning, plating and polishing jewelry. The jewelers have dedicated space to design custom jewelry and a laser welder that allows them to safely repair pearls and other soft stones.
No matter when people buy their jewelry, she said, they come to Pav & Broome to have it cleaned and repaired.
“They trust us,” she said, and the work is done more quickly and securely than being shipped out of town.
