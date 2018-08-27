Thai police extend probe into bilking of bitcoins from Finn

In this Aug. 10, 2018, photo, actor Jiratpisit Jaravijit, center, is escorted by Thai police officers to leave the Crimes Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities are expected to step up their investigation of a financial scam involving the alleged theft of about $25 million worth of bitcoins from a Finnish investor who police say was bilked with promises of high returns from investments in a casino in Macau and in another cryptocurrency. The case, which surfaced with the arrest in a shopping mall parking lot of a young soap opera actor suspected of colluding with his sister and brother, has prompted Thailand’s central bank to warn investors against risks of bitcoin-related scams, underscoring the challenge for regulators trying to keep up with the fast-growing cryptocurrency markets. Khanathit Srihirundaj AP Photo