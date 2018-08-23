Saudi Arabia says it ‘remains committed’ to Aramco IPO

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1997 file photo, Khaled al-Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco, watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field near Howta, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia said on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 that it “remains committed” to an initial public offering of the state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco despite delays and growing speculation it may never be listed. John Moore, File AP Photo