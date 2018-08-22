Verizon blames error for slowing firefighters’ internet

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, near Ladoga, Calif. A Northern California fire department says a telecommunication’s company hobbled Internet communications at a crucial command center set up to fight one of the state’s largest wildfires. Radio station KQED reported Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 that Verizon acknowledged it wrongly limited data speed to the Santa Clara County Fire Department while its firefighters helped battle the state’s largest-ever wildfire in Mendocino County three weeks ago. Noah Berger, File AP Photo