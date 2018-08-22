Montpelier considers $10 million parking garage project

Officials in Montpelier are considering a partnership to help build a $10 million parking garage.
The Times Argus reports the Bashara family recently approached the city with the proposal which is attached to a hotel project. Officials say the four-story garage would hold 350 parking spaces.
The city may move forward with the project if the state approves a Tax Incremental Financing application to help with funding. Under the TIF feature, the hotel's garage must be considered beneficial to the public.
Mayor Anne Watson says Montpelier will need more parking as development increases.
City Manager Bill Fraser says he believes councilors are supportive of the project but that it hinges on TIF approval. Fraser plans to present a proposal Wednesday.
