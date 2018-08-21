Cooperative Extension adapts to a less agricultural America

This undated photo taken in a forested area near New Market, Va., shows timber split into firewood and stacked awaiting sale around the area. The enterprise was begun with the help of the Shenandoah County Extension Agent who visited the woodlot and helped select the best trees to harvest. The Cooperative Extension System translates educational know-how from technical Land Grant universities into practical knowledge and then shares it with local communities. (Dean Fosdick via AP)