FBI: Chinese man kidnapped after business meeting in LA

This 2018 photo provided by the FBI shows Ruochen “Tony” Liao, who was kidnapped in San Gabriel, Calif. by three men on July 16, 2018. The FBI said on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, that Liao, a Chinese national was kidnapped after a business meeting in the Los Angeles-area last month, but authorities haven’t heard from the kidnappers since they demanded a $2 million ransom. (FBI via AP) AP