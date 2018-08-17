Benjamin Smith new CEO of Air France-KLM, unions concerned

In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines Air Canada, speaks before revealing the new Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario. Air Canada’s chief operating officer Smith has been named the new CEO of Air France-KLM. Smith will replace former Air France CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who quit more than three months ago when staff turned down his offer of a pay deal aimed at halting a wave of strikes. The Canadian Press via AP Mark Blinch