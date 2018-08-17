Georgia company sues R. Kelly over damage to rental homes

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. An Atlanta-area property company is suing R. Kelly for $203,400 over “extensive damage” to two homes he rented. SB Property Management Global, LLC., based in East Point, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. It says one home suffered damage to electric wiring, flooring, and windows and was missing items including a stove, furniture, ceiling fans and 22 light fixtures. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo