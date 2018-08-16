The Latest: Turkish, French presidents speak by phone

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as he shakes hands with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prior to their talks at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Turkey said Wednesday it is increasing tariffs on some U.S. products like cars, alcohol, and coal _ a move that is unlikely to have much economic impact but highlights the deteriorating relations with the U.S. in a feud that has already helped trigger a currency crisis. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) AP