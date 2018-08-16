Chinese vice governor, mayor fired over vaccine scandal

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, bottles of rabies vaccines made by Liaoning Chengda are seen at a Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) station in Jiujiang in southern China’s Jiangxi province. Two deputy Chinese provincial governors and a mayor were fired Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 by the ruling Communist Party after revelations of misconduct by a major producer of anti-rabies vaccine triggered a public outcry. (Chinatopix via AP) AP