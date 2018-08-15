Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

File - In this May 19, 2018 file photo tourists Randy Wilkie and Keya Cole from Buffalo, New York, check out the offerings of cannabis at one of the MedMen cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles, prior to boarding the Green Line Trips bus tour. When it comes to the taxman, California’s legal pot market is getting a sluggish start. Marijuana cultivation and excise tax collections hit $48 million between April and June, state officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, a jump from the prior three months but well below the windfall envisioned by the state. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo