Egypt razes historical Cairo district, angering residents

In this July 31, 2018 photo, heavy machinery is used to demolish buildings, in the Maspero neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian authorities are demolishing the historical 19th century neighborhood in Cairo to make way for high-end housing and business development a stone’s throw from the Nile, angering residents who say they have not been properly compensated. Maspero is named for French Egyptologist Gaston Maspero who helped found the Egyptian Museum. Amr Nabil AP Photo